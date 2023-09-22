Ready to party? Live After 5 is this Friday in downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s favorite concert series is returning to Rhorer Plaza with a fall lineup full of artists that are sure to make you grab your dancing shoes.

Live After 5 kicked off Friday, Sept. 15 downtown with a highly anticipated performance from the Chris Leblanc Band.

On Friday, Sept. 22, get ready to groove with 1970s cover band SUPAFLY, presented by The Mixed Nuts. WAFB’s Deon Guillory will serve as your emcee for the evening.

Get ready to dance, drink, eat, and shop during this free community event. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Check out the full lineup below:

DATE BAND TIME Friday, September 15, 2023 Chris LeBlanc Band 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2023 The Mixed Nuts Present: SUPAFLY 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 Shaun Ward Experience 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 D.K. Harrell 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2023 New Breed Brass Band 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2023 After 8 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

