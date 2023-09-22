Facebook
Ready to party? Live After 5 is this Friday in downtown BR

Get ready to dance, drink, eat, and shop during this free community event. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s favorite concert series is returning to Rhorer Plaza with a fall lineup full of artists that are sure to make you grab your dancing shoes.

Live After 5 kicked off Friday, Sept. 15 downtown with a highly anticipated performance from the Chris Leblanc Band.

On Friday, Sept. 22, get ready to groove with 1970s cover band SUPAFLY, presented by The Mixed Nuts. WAFB’s Deon Guillory will serve as your emcee for the evening.

Check out the full lineup below:

DATEBANDTIME
Friday, September 15, 2023Chris LeBlanc Band5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, September 22, 2023The Mixed Nuts Present: SUPAFLY5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, September 29, 2023Shaun Ward Experience5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 13, 2023D.K. Harrell5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 20, 2023New Breed Brass Band5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 27, 2023After 85 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

