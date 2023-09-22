Facebook
Officials remove helicopter stuck underneath overpass; all lanes back open

Officials respond after helicopter stuck under I-12 on S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
Officials respond after helicopter stuck under I-12 on S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Sgt. Scott Sterling with the Denham Springs Police Department confirmed a helicopter has been removed from the truck that was hauling it after getting stuck underneath an overpass on S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs Friday morning.

It happened on S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

The road was originally shut down after the incident, but all lanes have since re-opened, according to officials.

Police confirmed the load was too tall and the helicopter engine hit the overpass.

Officials respond after helicopter stuck under I-12 on S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
Officials respond after helicopter stuck under I-12 on S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

The Denham Springs Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and the La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) responded to the scene.

Officials are responding to a helicopter under an overpass in Denham Springs.
Officials are responding to a helicopter under an overpass in Denham Springs.
Officials are responding to a helicopter under an overpass in Denham Springs.
Officials are responding to a helicopter under an overpass in Denham Springs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

