Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate

Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for the governor’s race Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge.((Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator))
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Republican front-runner in the race for Louisiana governor, has formally declined an invitation to share the debate stage with two other leading candidates.

A spokesperson for Landry’s campaign made the announcement on Fri., Sept. 22.

Gray TV will host its gubernatorial debate on Tues., Sep. 26 at the University of New Orleans.

To qualify for the debate, candidates were required to tally 5% or higher in a Gray-commissioned poll.

Landry, Transportation Secretary and Democratic candidate Shawn Wilson, and Republican Stephen Waguespack, president of one of the state’s most powerful business lobbying groups, met the criteria.

Wilson and Wasguespack accepted invitations to participate.

On Thursday, Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced his endorsement for Landry. The Times-Picayune endorsed Waguespack.

Governor John Bel Edwards had previously announced his endorsement for Wilson.

State Rep. Richard Nelson bowed out of the race and endorsed Landry.

The primary election will be held on Oct. 14.

