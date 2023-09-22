Feeling like summer into the first official weekend of fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot and humid conditions will prevail today, with high temperatures topping out in the mid 90s, and heat index values peaking near 100°. Isolated showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon and evening, with today’s rain chances posted around 20%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 22 (WAFB)

Limited rain chances mean that Live After Five and most high school football games tonight should escape any significant weather issues.

Weekend Outlook

Fall officially begins early Saturday, but the first weekend of fall will feel more like the dead of summer. Morning starts in the low 70s will give way to highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances will run 20% or less on both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you account for the heat if planning on tailgating at LSU on Saturday, but the game itself should be fine, with kickoff temperatures in the upper 80s falling into the upper 70s by the end of the game.

Extended Outlook

A weak cool front is expected to deliver slightly better rain chances on Monday and Tuesday, but even then, rain chances are only posted at 30%-40%. Increased cloud cover on those days should also help to keep highs closer to 90 degrees.

The remainder of next week sees the return of a mainly dry pattern and a continuation of above normal temperatures.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone #16 on Thursday, located off the coast of the southeastern United States. The area of low pressure is expected to acquire tropical characteristics before potentially reaching the coast of North Carolina on Saturday. Strong winds, rough surf, and heavy rainfall will impact parts of the East Coast from the Carolinas through the Mid Atlantic into the Northeast. The next name up is Ophelia should this one get named before moving inland.

Elsewhere, NHC continues to spotlight a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic. That system is given an 80% chance of development as it tracks west to west-northwest over the next several days. Assuming the system near the U.S. gets named first, the next name up for the Atlantic system would be Philippe.

