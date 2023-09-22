Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
Officials respond after helicopter stuck under I-12 on S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
Officials remove helicopter stuck underneath overpass; 1 lane remains shut down
FILE - An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25,...
Energy Department announces $325 million for batteries that can store clean electricity longer
Hospital staff pulled out all the stops to make sure Stephen and April Ruma could get married...
Hospital staff throws beach wedding for couple as groom faces terminal diagnosis
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars, $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say