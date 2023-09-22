Facebook
Consumer Reports' guide to leasing a car

Buying a new car is EXPENSIVE, with the average price of a new car being over $ 48,000 dollars!
Buying a new car is EXPENSIVE, with the average price of a new car being over $ 48,000 dollars!(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Sep. 22, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Buying a new car is EXPENSIVE, with the average price of a new car being over $ 48,000 dollars! So, it’s no wonder leasing this year will account for 21 percent of new vehicle sales! And compared to buying a new car with a loan, – leasing a car will lower your bill by an average of $139 a month.

But Consumer Reports Car Editor, Keith Barry says to keep in mind that there are mileage restrictions and potential excess wear-and-tear charges that could come along with leasing!

You can negotiate the vehicle’s overall price, which is also known as the capitalized cost in leasing, and that can significantly lower your monthly payments, so try to strike a deal that suits your budget! Other things to negotiate are: your lease interest rate, also called money factor, which influences your overall payment.

– And very important, your mileage allowance, if you anticipate driving more than the standard limit.

Maybe you are considering an EV? Keith explains that, “while the tax credit for buying an EV comes with lots of restrictions – where it’s built, how much it costs, where the battery comes from – all those go out the window if you lease.” The dealer can claim the full 7500 dollars tax credit…so first negotiate your best price and then make sure that the dealer passes that on to you by taking it out of the overall price of the car!

And CR says to stay away from leasing a used car. – you’ll encounter higher interest rates and limited manufacturer support. Plus, with the original warranty expired, you’re on the hook for repairing a car you will give back one day.

