Baker family wellness expo to focus on keeping you healthy

It's happening from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Auditorium and surrounding grounds.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker Community Foundation in collaboration with The BRidge Agency, Inc. announced there will be a family wellness event in Baker Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Healthier Families & Better Communities Expo is happening from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Auditorium and surrounding grounds.




Organizers say the goal is to educate the community about certain health topics and to remind citizens to exercise COVID-19 safeguards, including testing and vaccinations.

In addition, officials want to respond to community needs by making several resources available while offering a relaxed atmosphere.

There will be a DJ, face painting, a petting zoo, and inflatable obstacle courses for kids to enjoy.

Free food and drinks will also be available, compliments of the Baker Fire Department and Coca-Cola.

There will also be workout sessions:

  • Workshop #1: Healthy Relationships w/ Twahna Harris
  • Workshop #2: Parenting 101 (Positive Youth Development) w/ Robin Bennett
  • Workshop #3: Healthy Living (Prevention, Intervention & Recovery) w/ the Louisiana Department of Health

Workshops will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. for families interested in extra support.

