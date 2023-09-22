Baker family wellness event to focus on keeping you healthy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker Community Foundation in collaboration with The BRidge Agency, Inc. announced there will be a family wellness event in Baker Saturday, Sept. 23.

It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Auditorium and surrounding grounds.

It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Auditorium and surrounding grounds. (City of Baker)

Organizers say the goal is to educate the community about certain health topics and to remind citizens to exercise COVID-19 safeguards, including testing and vaccinations.

In addition, officials want to respond to community needs by making several resources available while offering a relaxed atmosphere.

There will be a DJ, face painting, a petting zoo, and inflatable obstacle courses for kids to enjoy.

Free food and drinks will also be available, compliments of the Baker Fire Department and Coca-Cola.

There will also be workout sessions:

Workshop #1: Healthy Relationships w/ Twahna Harris

Workshop #2: Parenting 101 (Positive Youth Development) w/ Robin Bennett

Workshop #3: Healthy Living (Prevention, Intervention & Recovery) w/ the Louisiana Department of Health

Workshops will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. for families interested in extra support.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.