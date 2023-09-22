Angel C. Reese Foundation, EBR officials hosting back-to-school community event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school giveback block party on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24.

The Angel C. Reese Foundation is hosting the event in collaboration with EBR Schools and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at McKinley Elementary School, which is located at 575 W. Roosevelt St.

Angle Reese flyer (EBR Schools)

According to organizers, there will be classroom supply donations, live entertainment, and community engagement at the event. Classroom supply donations, including notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks, and more, will be distributed to students and educators from schools in the area. High school bands from the area will perform, and there will be live music and interactive areas to engage children and families throughout the event.

