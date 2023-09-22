2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week Four for high school football here in the Capital Region and surrounding areas. Teams are starting to face tougher competition as they near district play.

Thursday:

MATCH UP SCORE Tara vs. West Feliciana 14-41 East Jefferson vs. Central B.R. 0-67 Episcopal vs. Port Allen 55-19 Opelousas Catholic vs. Southern Lab 60-35

