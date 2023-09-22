2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week Four for high school football here in the Capital Region and surrounding areas. Teams are starting to face tougher competition as they near district play.
Thursday:
|MATCH UP
|SCORE
|Tara vs. West Feliciana
|14-41
|East Jefferson vs. Central B.R.
|0-67
|Episcopal vs. Port Allen
|55-19
|Opelousas Catholic vs. Southern Lab
|60-35
