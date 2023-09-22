Facebook
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week Four for high school football here in the Capital Region and surrounding areas. Teams are starting to face tougher competition as they near district play.

Thursday:

MATCH UPSCORE
Tara vs. West Feliciana14-41
East Jefferson vs. Central B.R.0-67
Episcopal vs. Port Allen55-19
Opelousas Catholic vs. Southern Lab60-35

