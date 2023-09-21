Facebook
Sen. Cassidy helps Afghan family reunite after 2 years apart

It’s been two years since Latifa Ekhteiary saw her husband Bostan Rizaye. The two are from...
It’s been two years since Latifa Ekhteiary saw her husband Bostan Rizaye. The two are from Afghanistan and were separated during the United States military withdrawal from their country.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been two years since Latifa Ekhteiary saw her husband Bostan Rizaye. The two are from Afghanistan and were separated during the United States military withdrawal from their country. 

Latifa was able to make it to the U.S. and settle here in Louisiana with the help of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) who helped expedite their families’ petitions to come to the states.

Bostan, who served 16 years in the National Afghan Police Force, hasn’t seen his wife, a former pediatric nurse, since 2019. She was also pregnant with their 1-year-old daughter at the time she managed to evacuate. Meaning it was the first time he set eyes on his little girl.

For hours Latifa and her daughter waited patiently, looking for any sign in the sky to tell them he would be landing.

Finally, his plane pulled in.

“Thank you to all the people that’s helped me that’s here. Even before I came here, I knew America was kind and had people with big hearts,” said Latifa after a big family hug.

Bostan had stayed behind with the couple’s two older boys Mohammad and Abdussalam. Because he helped assist with counterterrorism and intelligence, he was on the run from the Taliban the entire time he was there.

In July Bostan was able to secure exit visas for him, their two sons, and his sister-in-law to enter Pakistan for 60 days. It wasn’t until late August that their Humanitarian Parole Petitions were approved. And finally, on Tuesday, they got the paperwork needed to enter the U.S. the next day.

