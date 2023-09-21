Retired firefighter helps save 6 baby possums after pregnant mother hit, killed by vehicle

DOUGLASS, Mass. (WJAR) - A retired firefighter helped save a family of baby possums thanks to going above and beyond.

John Gregson, 61, was a firefighter in Rhode Island for nearly 30 years. He retired in 2011 and was known in the department for his love of animals.

“I spent my career in service to others. It’s what I like to do,” Gregson said. “I had two nicknames on the job. I was called St. Francis and Doctor Dolittle. I pulled more animals from fires than I did people.”

Gregson said animals were always important to his family. Growing up, he was always around them, which carried into his adult life.

About a week and a half ago, Gregson said something caught his eye in the middle of the road while he was driving to the dentist. It was an animal that had been run over.

“You see it and pay no attention to it, but in this particular case I had no choice,” he said.

Gregson realized it was a dead possum.

After taking another look, he said he saw the animal’s stomach moving.

Gregson pulled over and ran to the animal that was in the roadway.

He realized there were babies inside of the mother possum.

“I got out of the car. I didn’t think twice. I just started moving tissue around and reached in to get them out,” he said.

Gregson said he was able to rescue six of the eight babies.

Once at home, Gregson cleaned them and made sure they were warm.

He then posted on social media, asking the community who could help the baby possums.

“It’s amazing how many people were talking with each other, trying to figure out who was going to take these little guys,” Gregson said.

About an hour away in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Ashley Makradakis works as a state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Makradakis said unfortunately in her line of work, she’s seen many possums that have been hit and killed.

“It happens all the time. People do not slow down for these animals,” she said.

Fortunately, Makradakis contacted Gregson and has been caring for the baby possums since taking them in.

“He brought them to me nice and warm and cozy,” Makradakis said.

According to Makradakis, thanks to Gregson for finding the baby possums, they will remain in her care until they can be safely released into the wild.

“The world needs more people like John,” she said.

Gregson added, “Life is precious. We only get one. So, you need to appreciate life. Their life is no less or more important than mine.”

