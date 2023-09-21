Race for West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff heats up ahead of election

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Residents in West Baton Rouge Parish will get a chance to elect a new sheriff for the first time in over 20 years.

“Jeff” Bergeron (no party), Leo Fontenot (democrat), and “Zack” Simmers (republican), are vying to become WBRSO’s next sheriff.

Longtime Sheriff Mike Cazes decided to retire earlier this year.

“This is a complete changing of the guard,” said Simmers.

Each candidate shared their vision about protecting the community.

Simmers, a 19-year veteran with WBRSO, is aiming to get the department up to speed on multiple fronts.

“Training, updated police equipment, software, not just license plate readers, but body cameras. There is a plethora of things that we can empower, and we can implore here at the sheriff’s office to make these deputy’s jobs a little bit easier, and a bit safer.”

Juvenile crime is also at the forefront.

After this month’s deadly shooting involving multiple teenagers at the Port Allen and Brusly High School football game, each candidate shared how they would like to help young people in the parish.

“We have to add more juvenile detectives. I think we have to get in the schools. I think we have to educate our juveniles,” said Bergeron.

Bergeron, a longtime employee at the Attorney General’s office, said we have to target our kids early and often if we want to curb crime.

“Get to them at an early age, teach them about conflict resolution, teach them about gang violence, teach about violence in general,” said Bergeron.

Fontenot, a decades long veteran with WBRSO, has a similar goal in mind.

“We need to beef up the patrols, we need to aggressively patrol here in the parish, and be more visible in the community,” said Fontenot.

If elected, Fontenot would become the parish’s first Black sheriff.

He believes real change starts with community policing, and re-establishing trust with the people.

“You do onto others as you want them to do onto you. You have to be open, honest, and fair, and you have to bring respect to the table to receive it,” said Fontenot.

A forum featuring each sheriff’s candidate will take place Thursday, Sep. 20. It will take place at the Port Allen Community Center at 6 p.m.

