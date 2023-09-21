Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Driver rescued after Silverado crashes on top of Corvette

Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup...
Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup truck.(Thornton Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (Gray News) – Authorities in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Chevy Silverado truck and a Corvette.

The Thornton Fire Department posted pictures of the crash to Facebook.

The driver of the Corvette needed help from first responders to escape the crash after the truck ended up on top of his car.

Three different fire stations helped to separate the vehicles.

The crews had to remove the truck’s wheel to get to the Corvette driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
Double arson under investigation in Baton Rouge
The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of...
Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket