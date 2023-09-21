LPSO: 22-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed was person was arrested and one person was taken to a hospital in connection with a shooting in Springfield, La. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

According to authorities, Tykelon Jackson, 22 was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

LPSO deputies were dispatched to Carter Cemetery Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday due to the incident.

Sheriff Jason Ard stated a man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The sheriff added, “Detectives do have one person in custody tied to this case at this hour. At this time, it appears this is an isolated incident. The parties were familiar with each other & had a related encounter earlier in the week.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to deputies at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

