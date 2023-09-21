Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO: 22-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 injured

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed was person was arrested and one person was taken to a hospital in connection with a shooting in Springfield, La. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

According to authorities, Tykelon Jackson, 22 was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

LPSO deputies were dispatched to Carter Cemetery Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday due to the incident.

Sheriff Jason Ard stated a man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The sheriff added, “Detectives do have one person in custody tied to this case at this hour. At this time, it appears this is an isolated incident. The parties were familiar with each other & had a related encounter earlier in the week.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to deputies at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
House fire rekindles in Baton Rouge, officials say
Baton Rouge Community College is celebrating its 25th-anniversary, marking a quarter-century of...
BRCC is celebrating its 25th anniversary
The showstopping, fashion-forward, national championship-winning force behind LSU’s women’s...
BRONZE BEAUTY: Louisiana Tech unveils Kim Mulkey statue
To celebrate the milestone, the college planned a week-long series of events and activities to...
BRCC is celebrating its 25th anniversary