LDWF invites community to celebrate hunting and fishing day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day by hosting a family-friendly event on Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to organizers, parents and grandparents are invited to bring young people to LDWF locations across the state, including the Waddill Wildlife Management Area on North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Children will be able to participate in fishing, archery, canoeing, face painting, playing with animals, and outdoor education. There will also be food, some of which is done on the spot by chefs in the area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.