Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LDWF invites community to celebrate hunting and fishing day

The La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day by...
The La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day by hosting a family-friendly event on Saturday, Sept. 23.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day by hosting a family-friendly event on Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to organizers, parents and grandparents are invited to bring young people to LDWF locations across the state, including the Waddill Wildlife Management Area on North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Children will be able to participate in fishing, archery, canoeing, face painting, playing with animals, and outdoor education. There will also be food, some of which is done on the spot by chefs in the area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

BRPD "Brave Cave"
I-TEAM: Officers tied to the Brave Cave remain on the streets. Could keeping them there impact court cases?
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
House fire rekindles in Baton Rouge, officials say
The showstopping, fashion-forward, national championship-winning force behind LSU’s women’s...
BRONZE BEAUTY: Louisiana Tech unveils Kim Mulkey statue
Matt Williams provides your Wednesday morning top stories on Thursday, Sept. 21.
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, September 21