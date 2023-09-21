Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Judge holds ankle monitoring company responsible for faulty GPS tracking devices

A judge revoked the bond for a teenager who investigators believe could be connected to the murder of 3-year-old Devin Page.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge revoked the bond for a teenager who investigators believe could be connected to the murder of 3-year-old Devin Page.

Investigators say Johnny Brown had a gun involved in the shooting that killed page and he was even wearing an ankle monitor at the time, but investigators say that monitor was not working.

The office of District Attorney Hillar Moore requested information from an ankle monitoring company to find evidence of where Johnny Brown was while out on bond.

In court Thursday afternoon, officials reported several inconsistencies, and today the ankle monitoring company faced the consequences.

Frederick Hall, Owner of the Criminal Tracking Services appeared in court Thursday via teleconferance and admitted to not reporting tracking inconsistencies.

Hall stated in court there were several times Brown’s device would go uncharged or the batteries would be lost in which resulted in weeks of unaccountability.

Due to the findings presented in court, Judge Ebony Johnson Rose of the 19th Judicial District Court discontinued the use of the Criminal Tracking services company in her courtroom.

The family of Devin Page claims the apparent mishandling of the location monitors was a slap in the face.

“The ball was dropped all over the place and it’s hurtful to our family. It’s hurtful to us because that was a key component that could have told us where this person was that was connected to whoever blew my grandbaby’s brains out,” Cathy Toliver said, Grandmother of Devin Page.

Brown is scheduled to go to trial in a separate case in December.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

Crime Stoppers Banquet
APSO sergeant receives award of excellence during annual Crime Stoppers banquet
Generic graphic
Task force meets to discuss rural healthcare solutions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 21
Latest drought monitor continues to spell bad news for South Louisiana
WAFB Campus Federal