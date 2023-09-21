Judge holds ankle monitoring company responsible for faulty GPS tracking devices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge revoked the bond for a teenager who investigators believe could be connected to the murder of 3-year-old Devin Page.

Investigators say Johnny Brown had a gun involved in the shooting that killed page and he was even wearing an ankle monitor at the time, but investigators say that monitor was not working.

The office of District Attorney Hillar Moore requested information from an ankle monitoring company to find evidence of where Johnny Brown was while out on bond.

In court Thursday afternoon, officials reported several inconsistencies, and today the ankle monitoring company faced the consequences.

Frederick Hall, Owner of the Criminal Tracking Services appeared in court Thursday via teleconferance and admitted to not reporting tracking inconsistencies.

Hall stated in court there were several times Brown’s device would go uncharged or the batteries would be lost in which resulted in weeks of unaccountability.

Due to the findings presented in court, Judge Ebony Johnson Rose of the 19th Judicial District Court discontinued the use of the Criminal Tracking services company in her courtroom.

The family of Devin Page claims the apparent mishandling of the location monitors was a slap in the face.

“The ball was dropped all over the place and it’s hurtful to our family. It’s hurtful to us because that was a key component that could have told us where this person was that was connected to whoever blew my grandbaby’s brains out,” Cathy Toliver said, Grandmother of Devin Page.

Brown is scheduled to go to trial in a separate case in December.

