Humidity climbs as mainly dry weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warmer morning start will give way to a hot and more humid afternoon, with highs again topping out in the mid 90s. The uptick in humidity will result in heat index values peaking near 100° for the first time this week. Even with an increase in moisture, our local area is largely expected to remain dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 21 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Hot and humid weather will continue into the weekend, with morning starts in the low 70s, and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances are posted at 20% or less through the weekend, although we’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for a disturbance to move into the region from the north by late Friday.

For now, the chances of that look low, but we’ll continue to monitor trends. Assuming that doesn’t happen, mainly dry weather would prevail for Live After Five, high school football, or any other Friday evening plans you may have.

It’s more of the same for Saturday and Sunday as hot and mainly dry weather continues. Be ready for the heat if tailgating Saturday afternoon in advance of LSU’s game against Arkansas. The game itself should see temperatures start out rather warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but it gets much more comfortable as the sun sets and temperatures fall into the upper 70s by the end of the game.

Extended Outlook

The extended forecast doesn’t offer much hope for any significant relief from above normal temperatures and our ongoing drought. High temperatures are largely expected to top out in the low 90s next week, with rain chances no higher than 30% during the first part of the week. If anything, it looks as though we’ll trend even drier during the second half of the week.

Tropical Update

We continue to track 3 features in the Atlantic this morning, including Hurricane Nigel, a tropical wave near Africa, and an area of storms east of Florida. Nigel will track over the north Atlantic and gradually weaken in the days ahead. The wave near Africa is still given a 70% chance of development, with plenty of time to monitor its progress. Finally, low pressure is likely to develop off the East Coast, with the main question being whether it acquires tropical characteristics or not. For now, development odds are listed at 40% and it is largely an East Coast concern.

