House fire rekindles in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed it happened at a home located in the 2800 block of Eaton Street around 6:30 a.m.

The department said no one was home at the time of the fire and investigators are currently at the scene.

Crews responded to a fire in the same location less than 24 hours ago, before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

During that incident, firefighters arrived on the scene and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

They entered the house and quickly extinguished the fire, which had spread into the attic area.

The people living there were not at home at the time.

Investigators were called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

