BRCC is celebrating its 25th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week, marking a quarter-century of providing education in the Capital Region.

To celebrate the milestone, the college planned a week-long series of events and activities to commemorate its legacy.

Baton Rouge Community College is celebrating its 25th-anniversary, marking a quarter-century of providing quality education and serving the Capital Region. (Baton Rouge Community College)

Take a look at a list of events below:

Thursday, September 21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Family and Friends Day/Backyard BBQ, Mid City Campus Intramural Field: BRCC faculty and staff will come together and enjoy a time of bonding and celebration for the College’s 25th Anniversary.

Friday, September 22, 1 p.m.

25th Anniversary Recognition Ceremony, Mid City Campus, Magnolia Theatre: The College will pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions of the faculty, staff, and alumni, who have played an instrumental role in BRCC’s enduring success. Participating speakers will honor the past years of service and growth the college has made since its humble beginnings in 1998, while looking to the future of the institution.

Slated to speak during the event are current higher education administrators as well as former executives who were intricately involved in the start and establishment of the college. Included speakers and participants are: Mark Drennen, President and CEO of the Capital Area Finance Authority (former Commissioner, Louisiana Division of Administration 1996-2004); Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education; Dr. Monty Sullivan, President, Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS); Dr. William Wainwright, President, Southeastern Louisiana University, and Dr. Vincent June, Chancellor, South Louisiana Community College.

During the ceremony, the college will also honor its sixth chancellor, Dr. Willie E. Smith, Sr., highlighting his commitment to fostering academic growth and community engagement as he steers BRCC towards new heights of educational innovation.

Friday, September 22, 6 p.m.

25th Anniversary Evening Celebration, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St: The evening celebration event will feature live entertainment with The Michael Foster Project. It will be an evening to remember, filled with laughter, dancing, and celebration.

Earlier in the week students, faculty, and staff participated in an Academic Showcase of the college along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new $1 million Mathematics Lab.

On Thursday evening, the lights on the Louisiana State Capitol will be displayed red in honor of BRCC’s 25th anniversary.

BRCC also announced its largest enrollment in the college’s history at 11,120 students.

