Baton Rouge police asks community to fill out survey on neighborhood risk factors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the community to participate in a survey about the neighborhood that they live in.

The department shared a link on Facebook to its Community Risk Factor Survey on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

It asks you to describe the neighborhood you live in.

Right after that, a series of questions asks participants to identify their perception of risk when they visit certain locations in their neighborhood.

Participants can complete the survey by choosing a number between 0 and 10 with 0 being “no risk” and 10 being “high risk.”

It also asks for demographic information.

The survey states the City of Baton Rouge and BRPD are implementing programs focused on decreasing your perception of risk in your neighborhood.

