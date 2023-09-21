Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge police asks community to fill out survey on neighborhood risk factors

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the community to participate in a survey about the neighborhood that they live in.

The department shared a link on Facebook to its Community Risk Factor Survey on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Click here to complete the survey.

It asks you to describe the neighborhood you live in.

Right after that, a series of questions asks participants to identify their perception of risk when they visit certain locations in their neighborhood.

Participants can complete the survey by choosing a number between 0 and 10 with 0 being “no risk” and 10 being “high risk.”

It also asks for demographic information.

The survey states the City of Baton Rouge and BRPD are implementing programs focused on decreasing your perception of risk in your neighborhood.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 21
Humidity climbs as mainly dry weather continues
Baton Rouge Community College is celebrating its 25th-anniversary, marking a quarter-century of...
BRCC is celebrating its 25th anniversary
Ascension Parish School bus drivers’ strike
Ascension Parish school bus drivers’ strike due to ‘poor working conditions’
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Race for West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff heats up ahead of election