APSO sergeant receives award of excellence during annual Crime Stoppers banquet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office sergeant received an award of excellence during the annual Crime Stoppers Banquet on Thursday, September 21.

Sergeant Roger Oubre received the award for his outstanding work as a detective in the APSO Property Crimes Unit, officials said.

“If I had to pick one thing that makes me proud about being in this line of work is the ability to help those who are unable to help themselves,” said Sgt. Oubre.

Crime Stoppers Banquet (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to officials, Sgt. Oubre who is also a Marine Corps veteran, began his career with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2013. The last six years, he has reportedly lead investigations on several high-profile property crimes.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, thanking Sgt. Oubre for all his hard work.

Fallen officers Corporal Shawn Kelly, Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, and Sgt. David Poirrier were also honored in memory of Josie Wells Award.

