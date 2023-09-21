Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

APSO sergeant receives award of excellence during annual Crime Stoppers banquet

Crime Stoppers Banquet
Crime Stoppers Banquet(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office sergeant received an award of excellence during the annual Crime Stoppers Banquet on Thursday, September 21.

Sergeant Roger Oubre received the award for his outstanding work as a detective in the APSO Property Crimes Unit, officials said.

“If I had to pick one thing that makes me proud about being in this line of work is the ability to help those who are unable to help themselves,” said Sgt. Oubre.

Crime Stoppers Banquet
Crime Stoppers Banquet(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to officials, Sgt. Oubre who is also a Marine Corps veteran, began his career with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2013. The last six years, he has reportedly lead investigations on several high-profile property crimes.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, thanking Sgt. Oubre for all his hard work.

Fallen officers Corporal Shawn Kelly, Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, and Sgt. David Poirrier were also honored in memory of Josie Wells Award.

RELATED
Denham Springs Officer Cpl. Kelly dies weeks after shooting at shopping center
BRPD identifies officers killed in chopper crash

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

19th Judicial District Courthouse (Source: WAFB)
Judge holds ankle monitoring company responsible for faulty GPS tracking devices
Generic graphic
Task force meets to discuss rural healthcare solutions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 21
Latest drought monitor continues to spell bad news for South Louisiana
WAFB Campus Federal