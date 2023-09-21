Facebook
79-year-old accused of shooting at man during argument in Assumption Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly man has been arrested after using a shotgun to fire shots at someone during an ongoing dispute.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon confirmed Thomas Lawrence Jr., 79, of Napoleonville, La. was arrested on several charges including aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

According to deputies, Lawrence was arrested in connection with an ongoing feud in the 100 block of Grant Loop Road in Paincourtville, La.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, deputies responded to a disturbance complaint involving guns at the home on Grant Loop Road.

When they arrived, deputies saw an individual in the yard with a shotgun in their hand. Deputies disarmed the individual, now identified as Thomas Lawrence, Jr.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities then made contact with the victim who stated that he and Lawrence had been involved in an ongoing dispute/argument over the course of several days.

On Sunday, Lawrence allegedly fired a shotgun at the man. The shot hit a shed causing damages, but the victim was not injured.

After investigating, deputies found that enough probable cause existed to make an arrest.

Thomas Lawerence, Jr. was arrested and booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center. He remains in jail with bond a set at $70,000.

