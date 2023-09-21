Facebook
2023 Sportsline Player of the Week: U-High QB Emile Picarella

This time last year, Emile Picarella was playing high school football in Mississippi. The QB transferred to U-High this past off-season and competed for the job
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This time last year, Emile Picarella was playing high school football in Mississippi. The quarterback transferred to U-High this past off-season and competed for the starting job.

Picarella is the nation’s No. 9 rated quarterback for the class of 2025, but last Friday might have been his official introduction to Louisiana.

With the Cubs trailing by seven in the second quarter against Catholic High, Picarella connected with Trushaad Bush for a touchdown.

That tied the game going into halftime.

Picarella says that the play helped the offense get into a rhythm and their second-half play showed just that.

On their first drive of the half, Picarella hit Seth Gayle for his second touchdown pass of the night. Then trailing by two with under 30 seconds left to play the offense got into field goal range for Granville Anderson’s walk-off field goal.

Final numbers for Picarella he was 19-for-33 for 273 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears.

A huge bounce back from the pick-six he threw in the first quarter.

