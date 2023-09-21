2 candidates vying for West Baton Rouge Parish President

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in two decades there will be a new Parish President in West Baton Rouge Parish. The current Parish President Riley Berthelot will not be seeking reelection come October.

There will be two candidates vying for the position, Jason Manola and Grover Harrison III.

Both Manola and Harrison were raised in the parish.

Manola has been committed to the parish as their Chief of Administration for the past 14 years also serving on the school board for 20 years.

“This is an opportunity to take the next step and become leader of our parish,” Manola said.

As for Harrison, he is hoping his unique take on the office is just what the parish needs. He has served West Baton Rouge as an educator and coach, and now Harrison serves as the Director of Community Health Education and Outreach.

“I’m unique in a sense that I am a public servant running for political office,” Harrison said.

Although they are running against each other, they have a similar vision in mind. Both say they want to use their strengths to help move West Baton Rouge forward.

“This is an opportunity for change. This is my first time in political office; a fresh set of eyes and ideas,” said Harrison.

They say it starts with infrastructure upgrades and attracting business to the northern parts of the parish.

“I understand the office is accountable to the people but no one can hold me more accountable than myself,” said Manola.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.