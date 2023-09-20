Woman arrested for attempted first-degree murder after drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested after a drive by shooting following a dispute with another person, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Aarinesha Augustus, 32, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to arrest documents, Augustus fired multiple rounds into a residence from her vehicle in the 6000 block of Lanier Drive on Tuesday, July 25.

Detectives said when they arrived, the victim stated that she and her infant child were in the back room of her house when she heard multiple gunshots followed by broken glass inside her home.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with neighbors who said they saw a small white SUV at the time of the shooting. After reviewing video footage detectives were able to confirm this, officials said.

Detectives also stated that you could hear a firearm being discharged several times before the vehicle left the scene.

According to an arrest warrant, detectives were able to utilize license plate readers in the area of the shooting which showed a white 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage in the area of the shooting. Detectives learned that the vehicle was a rental and were able to obtain the suspect’s information from the rental car agency.

Investigators spoke with the victim’s mother and learned that her older daughter had been incarcerated with the victim’s sister and the suspect was involved in an altercation in reference to a female.

Detectives also learned that the victim and the suspect had been communicating through social media in reference to the shooting and in the messages the suspect wanted the victim’s sister to meet her to finish the dispute, according to the arrest warrant.

Augustus was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.