Some school bus drivers in Ascension Parish may not report, school board says

(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some school bus drivers in Ascension Parish may not report to work on Wednesday, Sept. 20 the school board said.

In an email sent to parents of Ascension Parish, they were informed that some of the bus drivers may not report, but were not sure how widespread the issue was, but wanted to inform parents so they can properly plan ahead.

The school board stated that there will be a one-hour morning grace period for students impacted by transportation delays. This means schools will not issue tardies to those students.

Officials stated that they hope all of their school bus drivers run their routes. However, in the instance that your bus driver does not show up on time, the following are options for learning:

  • Parents can bring their children to and from school for in-person learning.
  • Schools may run emergency routes to pick up students for in-person learning. If available, this option will be communicated by schools in the morning.
  • Students can participate in virtual and at-home learning, as age-appropriate. Instructions will be communicated via classroom teachers.

