Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Unretire and embrace an encore career

A recent study found one in six retired Americans is considering returning to work.
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - A recent study found one in six retired Americans is considering returning to work.

If you are considering coming out of retirement, experts said there are some things to consider.

First, examine the benefits that you may be losing. If you haven’t reached full retirement age, you can earn up to $19,560 before your social security benefits are impacted. After that, your check will drop by $1 for every $2 you earn.

If you do decide to rejoin the workforce, use your existing professional network to land a job. Reach out to former colleagues or managers about opportunities.

Also, get up to speed with technology. Learn how to conduct a Zoom call and become familiar with online platforms like LinkedIn.

Trevor Vietor has experience with coming out of retirement. He decided to leave his commercial real estate job at age 65. Three years later, he’s back to work.

This time around, Vietor has exchanged his suits for shorts, working on the water part-time for a scenic boat tour company.

If you’re like Vietor and don’t necessarily need the income, experts said you should consider a job that’s low-stress, flexible, and enjoyable.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da...
Biden and Brazil’s Lula focus on workers’ rights while publicly playing down differences
Ascension Parish School bus drivers’ strike
Ascension Parish School bus drivers’ strike due to ‘poor working conditions’
Aarinesha Augustus
Woman arrested for attempted first-degree murder after drive-by shooting
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation