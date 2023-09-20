SMART LIVING: Unretire and embrace an encore career

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - A recent study found one in six retired Americans is considering returning to work.

If you are considering coming out of retirement, experts said there are some things to consider.

First, examine the benefits that you may be losing. If you haven’t reached full retirement age, you can earn up to $19,560 before your social security benefits are impacted. After that, your check will drop by $1 for every $2 you earn.

If you do decide to rejoin the workforce, use your existing professional network to land a job. Reach out to former colleagues or managers about opportunities.

Also, get up to speed with technology. Learn how to conduct a Zoom call and become familiar with online platforms like LinkedIn.

Trevor Vietor has experience with coming out of retirement. He decided to leave his commercial real estate job at age 65. Three years later, he’s back to work.

This time around, Vietor has exchanged his suits for shorts, working on the water part-time for a scenic boat tour company.

If you’re like Vietor and don’t necessarily need the income, experts said you should consider a job that’s low-stress, flexible, and enjoyable.

