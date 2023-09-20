Senate celebrates LSU Tigers as baseball national champs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Senate congratulated the 2023 LSU baseball team on their National Championship win by presenting a resolution honoring them on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The LSU Tigers claimed the 2023 MCWS Championship in June after beating the Florida Gators in Omaha, Neb., with a score of 18-4.

“The 2023 LSU Baseball team will go down in history as one of the best-ever college baseball teams,” Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy said. “Congratulations to the players, Coach Johnson, and the coaching staff. Geaux Tigers!”

