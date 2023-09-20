Senate celebrates LSU Tigers as baseball national champs
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Senate congratulated the 2023 LSU baseball team on their National Championship win by presenting a resolution honoring them on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The LSU Tigers claimed the 2023 MCWS Championship in June after beating the Florida Gators in Omaha, Neb., with a score of 18-4.
RELATED: LSU captures 7th MCWS title in school history; first since ‘09
“The 2023 LSU Baseball team will go down in history as one of the best-ever college baseball teams,” Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy said. “Congratulations to the players, Coach Johnson, and the coaching staff. Geaux Tigers!”
LSU Baseball Resolution by WAFB Digital on Scribd
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.