Senate celebrates LSU Tigers as baseball national champs

LSU Tigers win 2023 MCWS Title.
LSU Tigers win 2023 MCWS Title.(James deGraauw | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Senate congratulated the 2023 LSU baseball team on their National Championship win by presenting a resolution honoring them on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The LSU Tigers claimed the 2023 MCWS Championship in June after beating the Florida Gators in Omaha, Neb., with a score of 18-4.

“The 2023 LSU Baseball team will go down in history as one of the best-ever college baseball teams,” Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy said. “Congratulations to the players, Coach Johnson, and the coaching staff. Geaux Tigers!”

