BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative Richard Nelson announced Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, he is withdrawing from the race to be Louisiana’s next governor.

Nelson, 37, announced he will be endorsing Jeff Landry, the leading Republican candidate, in his tweet Wednesday morning.

Rep. Richard Nelson announced he had dropped out of the governor's race. (X (Twitter))

