Over 2,000 students impacted by bus driver call out in Ascension Parish

The school board stated that there will be a one-hour morning grace period for students impacted by transportation delays.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with Ascension Public Schools confirmed that 75 percent of its school bus drivers ran their routes on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The school system added it is working with bus drivers and coaches who can drive buses to provide transportation for the estimated 2,340 students who are impacted.

The Ascension Parish School Board announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19 that some of its drivers may not report to work on Wednesday.

In an email sent to parents, the board stated it was informed that some of the bus drivers may not show up, but were not sure how widespread the issue was. The board wanted to inform parents so they could properly plan ahead.

The school board also stated that there would be a one-hour morning grace period for students impacted by transportation delays. This means schools will not issue tardies to those students.

Officials stated that they hope all of their school bus drivers run their routes. However, in the instance that your bus driver does not show up on time, the following are options for learning:

  • Parents can bring their children to and from school for in-person learning.
  • Schools may run emergency routes to pick up students for in-person learning. If available, this option will be communicated by schools in the morning.
  • Students can participate in virtual and at-home learning, as age-appropriate. Instructions will be communicated via classroom teachers.

LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor