Out-of-state armed robber caught in Livingston Parish, officials say
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with Tennessee law enforcement officers after arresting one of their wanted fugitives in Denham Springs.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, 37-year-old Fredricka Johnson, was wanted for armed robbery out of Tennessee, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, along Juban Road. He said Johnson was taken into custody on an out-of-state warrant.
This is an ongoing investigation.
No other details were released.
