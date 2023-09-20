Out-of-state armed robber caught in Livingston Parish, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with Tennessee law enforcement officers after arresting one of their wanted fugitives in Denham Springs.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, 37-year-old Fredricka Johnson, was wanted for armed robbery out of Tennessee, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, along Juban Road. He said Johnson was taken into custody on an out-of-state warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other details were released.

