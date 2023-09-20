Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Missing 27-year-old man found

According to deputies, Brendan Hysmith, 27, was last seen on foot near the Palms at Juban Lakes Monday afternoon.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A man who went missing in Livingston Parish has been found.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Brendan Hysmith, 27, has been located and is safe at this time.

ORIGINAL

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old man.

According to LPSO, Brendan Hysmith, 27, was last seen on foot near the Palms at Juban Lakes Monday afternoon.

Hysmith was last seen wearing a white shirt and light-colored shorts. He is 6-foot-0 and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

LPSO states that no foul play is suspected at this time. Officials are working with his family and friends who are concerned for his mental health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Hysmith’s whereabouts should contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
Rep. Richard Nelson drops out of governor’s race; endorses Jeff Landry
COVID-19 vaccine
LDH announces updated COVID vaccines arriving at pharmacies
CONSUMER REPORTS: Safest infant car seats
Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to...
Entergy Louisiana announces $1 million in bill assistance for customers