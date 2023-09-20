Facebook
LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. released a statement Wednesday, saying Brooks had emergency surgery last Friday to remove a large brain tumor.

The family adds they are gaining further clarity on the extent of Greg’s battle and ask all fans for prayers and support at this time.

Brooks missed LSU’s 41-14 win at Mississippi State last weekend and head coach Brian Kelly had ruled him out for this Saturday’s SEC home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The only info that had been shared on Brooks’ ordeal before today was that he was dealing with “a medical emergency”.

Brooks is a graduate student from Harvey, Louisiana, and attended West Jefferson High School. He played three seasons at Arkansas, before transferring to LSU before the 2022 season. Brooks was one of LSU’s top leaders this year and was named a team captain before the season began. During the Tigers’ preseason work in August, Brooks had missed practice time with what he described to be vertigo.

Read the statement from the family below:

The family of Greg Brooks Jr. announced doctors successfully performed a procedure to remove a brain tumor.(WAFB)

