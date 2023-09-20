LPSO searching for missing 27-year-old man

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old man.

According to LPSO, Brendan Hysmith, 27, was last seen on foot near the Palms at Juban Lakes Monday afternoon.

Hysmith was last seen wearing a white shirt and light-colored shorts. He is 6-foot-0 and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

LPSO states that no foul play is suspected at this time. Officials are working with his family and friends who are concerned for his mental health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Hysmith’s whereabouts should contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.