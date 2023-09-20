Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LDH announces updated COVID vaccines arriving at pharmacies

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced new COVID vaccines are arriving at area pharmacies.

State health experts say the new vaccine targets the omicron variant. It will also give protection from an estimated 90% of circulating variants.

LDH, the CDC, and the FDA are urging all residents ages 6 months and older to get the updated vaccine.

The department confirmed it is working to monitor deliveries to providers.

Click here to find a vaccine site offering updated COVID-19 vaccines.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: Rapid Lyme disease test coming to doctor’s office near you
A new test for Lyme disease may help get people the right diagnosis quicker than ever before.
YOUR HEALTH: Rapid Lyme disease test coming to doctor’s office near you
Woman’s Hospital plans to open mental health unit for pregnant and postpartum women
More than medicine: Bedside manners matter
YOUR HEALTH: More than medicine: Bedside manners matter