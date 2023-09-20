Humidity levels climbing, but little rainfall in the forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same today as a quiet pattern remains in place. After a somewhat comfortable start this morning, afternoon highs will rebound into the low-mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. It looks as though another dry day is on tap.

Rest of This Week

The primary change through the remainder of the week will be an increase in humidity. That will have two main impacts – warmer morning starts, and afternoons that feel a bit hotter thanks to the increased moisture. Otherwise, highs will continue to top out in the low to mid 90s, with only minimal chances of a stray shower or storm. Best chances for any isolated rains look to be for areas south of I-10. Weather largely looks as though it will cooperate with Live After Five on Friday and LSU’s game against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium on Saturday evening.

Extended Outlook

A mainly dry pattern likely continues into at least Saturday, with perhaps a few isolated showers by Sunday. It looks as though we may squeeze out a few showers early next week, but rain chances are currently only posted at 30%-40%.

The Weather Prediction Center outlook provides little hope for drought relief, showing rain totals generally under 0.50″ over the next 7 days. And above-normal temperatures will continue, with highs generally in the low 90s.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Nigel continues to spin over the open Atlantic and will remain over the open ocean. Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring two additional features – a tropical wave emerging from Africa and an area of low pressure expected to form off the coast of the southeastern U.S. later this week. The wave near Africa is given a 70% chance of development, while the area closer to the U.S. still has development odds listed at 30%.

