Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 20
Rain chances don’t increase until next week
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
Rep. Richard Nelson drops out of governor’s race; endorses Jeff Landry
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and more authors sue OpenAI for copyright infringement