EBR Schools, others sued for Day of Hope event

Day of Hope event in 20222
Day of Hope event in 20222(WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and others are being sued by parents for a Day of Hope event that happened in September of 2022.

The Day of Hope event was advertised as a career fair for students, but attendees say other topics were covered including suicide, sex, and religion.

According to documents, the parents allege the event was a harmful and traumatizing church service that they lied about in order to get parents and students to attend. They also state in documents the damage to the parents and students who attended the event is long-lasting and those involved should be held responsible.

RELATED: THE INVESTIGATORS: EBR Schools doubles down in defense of Day of Hope event

According to the lawsuit, the following are being sued:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
  • Superintendent of EBR Sito Narcisse.
  • President of EBRSB Mark Bellue and EBRSB members Dadrius Lanus and Michael Gaudet.
  • Past members of EBRSB Tramelle Howard, Dawn Collins, Evelyn Ware-Jackson, Jill Dyason, Connie Bernard, and David Tatman.
  • Current members of EBRSCB Carla Powell, Shashonnie Steward, Cliff Lewis, Nathan Rust, Katie Kennison, and Patrick Martin.
  • 29 11 Academy and president of 29 11 Academy Tremaine Sterling.

The current members EBRSB were not members at the time of the event but were included in the lawsuit.

