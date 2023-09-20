Ascension Parish takes steps towards adding air condition to buses

The information below is from Ascension Parish School Board:

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board’s Transportation Committee voted to authorize staff to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to install air conditioning on its route buses and bring back a detailed cost plan for both the implementation and maintenance of this action.

“The Ascension Parish School Board appreciates the hard work and dedication of its bus drivers. Tonight, we took an important step toward the implementation of air conditioning on our school buses,” said Ascension Parish School Board President Taft Kleinpeter. “Authorizing staff to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) will allow us to move forward with accurate financial information to not only retrofit the existing fleet but also plan for future bus purchases with air conditioning. This board is actively seeking to install air conditioning on our buses. We all want to do what is best for our students and employees in a fiscally responsible manner.”

The next step will be the issuance of the RFP by staff as expeditiously as possible and the consideration of entering into a contract with the winner of the RFP. It is important to note that the district has acquired pre-authorization from the Louisiana Department of Education to use $2 million of ESSER funds for this purpose. These funds must be spent by September 2024.

