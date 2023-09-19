Facebook
Wildfire in Livingston Parish contained; flames came within feet of homes

A wildfire that burned in part of Livingston Parish on Tuesday afternoon, September 19, is 100% contained, but officials said that crews are still working on ho
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A wildfire that burned in part of Livingston Parish on Tuesday afternoon, September 19, is 100% contained, but officials said that crews are still working on hot spots.

The fire burned in the area of Arnold Road and Myers Road and began around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said the flames spread to more than 70 acres with wind changes and even came within 25 feet of some homes and other structures.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wildfire on Tuesday, September 19.

The fire is believed to have started as a result of someone baling hay, officials said. They added the hay got caught up in the machine’s belt and caught fire.

No injuries have been reported. However, those who lived in the area were notified in case of an evacuation.

The public is still being asked to avoid the area of Arnold Road and Myers Road as crews take care of hot spots and move heavy machinery.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

