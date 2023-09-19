Facebook
Pedestrian killed, juveniles injured in two separate crashes on I-12, troopers say

Emergency officials responded to a deadly crash on the interstate Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers are investigating two crashes that happened near each other on the morning of Tuesday, September 19.

According to Louisiana State Police, Javier Morel, 34, of Denham Springs, was killed and two juveniles were injured as a result of the crashes.

The first crash happened as Morel was driving a Ford Escape eastbound on I-12 near Pumpkin Road in Tangipahoa Parish, troopers said. They added that for reasons still under investigation, the Ford veered off the road and struck multiple trees.

Morel was thrown from the Ford along with two juvenile passengers, according to LSP. Authorities said the two juveniles suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Troopers said that following the first crash, Morel walked away and into the right lane of the eastbound lanes of I-12. At the same time, a Kenworth was headed east in the right lane of I-12 and struck Morel, authorities said.

Morel was pronounced dead at the scene of the second crash, according to LSP.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

