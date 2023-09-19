Ozone Action Day on Tuesday, staying warm and dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ozone Action Day has been declared for metro Baton Rouge on Tuesday, with ozone levels forecast to reach the ‘Code Orange’ or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ level. As a reminder, we can all help reduce ground-level ozone concentrations by doing things such as driving less, avoiding the use of gas-powered engines, and fueling our vehicles late in the day.

Otherwise, little change is expected in our weather for today. Another nice start this morning in the 60s will give way to a warm and dry afternoon. Highs will again top out in the low to mid 90s, with below-normal humidity taking a little sting out of an otherwise very warm day.

Rest of This Week

A generally dry pattern is expected to continue through the end of the week, which is not good for our ongoing drought. Morning temperatures will trend a little bit warmer, bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70s degrees. Afternoon highs will continue to top out in the low to mid 90s, but humidity levels will also trend higher through the end of the week.

Extended Outlook

Small rain chances enter the forecast from Sunday into early next week, but those chances are only expected to reach 30% or so by Monday. In fact, the Weather Prediction Center shows little to no rainfall for most of us through next Tuesday morning, with amounts forecast to average 0.10″ or less. Please remember that a statewide burn ban remains in effect and there should be no outdoor burning as our drought continues and worsens in some areas.

Tropical Update

The Atlantic remains busy, but there are no local tropical threats over the next several days. Nigel continues to spin over the open Atlantic as a Category 1 hurricane and while still forecast to strengthen, it’s no longer expected to become a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center continues to track two other features: a tropical wave expected to emerge from Africa in the next day or so and an area near the southeastern U.S. coastline. We have plenty of time to monitor the system near Africa and any possible low pressure developing east of Florida appears likely to track northwestward into the southeastern U.S. this weekend.

