Oysters Rockefeller Soup

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

6 dozen fresh-shucked oysters

1 quart oyster liquid

1 cup butter

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 (10-ounce) package cooked frozen spinach, thawed

½ cup minced andouille sausage

1 cup flour

1½ quarts chicken stock

1 pint heavy whipping cream

½ cup sliced green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

Salt and white pepper to taste

½ ounce Pernod or Herbsaint

Method:

In a 2-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Using a metal spoon, chop spinach into the vegetable mixture then add andouille. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a white roux is achieved. Add chicken stock and oyster liquid, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly until all is incorporated. Bring to a low boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes. Add heavy whipping cream, oysters, green onions and parsley. Continue to cook until the edges of the oysters begin to curl. Season to taste using salt and white pepper. Stir in Pernod or Herbsaint. Adjust seasonings if necessary. NOTE: It is absolutely necessary to use oyster liquid in this recipe. Give your seafood supplier ample time to reserve 1 quart

