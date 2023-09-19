Officials responding to reported wildfire in Livingston Parish
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wildfire on Tuesday, September 19.
According to officials, the wildfire is in the area of Arnold Road and Myers Road.
Multiple agencies are responding to the fire at this time.
Please avoid the area at the time, deputies added.
