Officials responding to reported wildfire in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wildfire on Tuesday, September 19.

According to officials, the wildfire is in the area of Arnold Road and Myers Road.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire at this time.

Please avoid the area at the time, deputies added.

