Nearly 100 schools to participate in college fair at River Center

(Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school students looking to further their education will have the chance to visit with representatives from dozens of colleges and universities on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) is hosting its National College Fair at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Click here to register.

There will be workshops on subjects like TOPS, the financial aid application process, playing sports at the collegiate level, and ACT/SAT strategies.

You can attend two sessions:

  • 9 a.m. to noon
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to view the schedule.

Some of the participating institutions include Spelman College, the United States Naval Academy, Ohio University, New York University, the Los Angeles College of Music, and more.

Click here for more information.

