Man found dead off Highway 415 in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A man who is believed to have been homeless was found dead along Highway 415 at Interstate 10 in Port Allen late Tuesday afternoon, September 19, investigators said.

The man was found slumped over near a wooded area on property behind a Waffle House restaurant. He was spotted by a DOTD employee who was doing work in the area, investigators said.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Landon Groger said foul play is not suspected at this time but an investigation into the death is underway.

