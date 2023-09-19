Facebook
Man in custody, woman seeking medical attention after multi-parish chase

A woman being held against her will led to a multi-parish chase involving law enforcement early Tuesday, Sept. 19.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman being held against her will led to a multi-parish chase involving law enforcement early Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle pursuit started in West Baton Rouge Parish as a 911 call relating to a woman allegedly being held against her will and being abused by a man.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m.

The suspect attempted to ram a WBRSO unit when deputies located the vehicle and refused to stop for law enforcement.

The crash ended in East Baton Rouge Parish near Celebration Station off of Airline Highway.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and the woman is seeking medical attention.

