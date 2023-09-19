Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 2 people dead, police say

Derrick Coleman
Derrick Coleman(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead in Baton Rouge, according to police.

Authorities said Derrick Coleman, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Derrick Coleman
Derrick Coleman(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said the shooting happened back on Tuesday, June 27, on Townsley Street near Scenic Highway.

RELATED: Victims identified in deadly double shooting

According to BRPD, Joseph Profit, 48, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. A second victim, Robin Hayes, 52, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Nicholson Drive crash
2 killed in crash in EBR; victims identified by troopers

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to a crash on the interstate Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.
Deadly crash closes I-12 East near Tangipahoa Parish/Livingston Parish line
Ascension Parish
APSO: Deputies search for man wanted in relation to armed robbery of gas station
YOUR HEALTH: Rapid Lyme disease test coming to doctor’s office near you
Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’