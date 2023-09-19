Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 2 people dead, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead in Baton Rouge, according to police.

Authorities said Derrick Coleman, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Derrick Coleman (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said the shooting happened back on Tuesday, June 27, on Townsley Street near Scenic Highway.

According to BRPD, Joseph Profit, 48, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. A second victim, Robin Hayes, 52, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

