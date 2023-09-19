Facebook
Man accused of stealing ambulance was ‘impatient’ waiting for ride at hospital, sheriff says

Acadian Ambulance
Acadian Ambulance(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have arrested a 28-year-old Ponchatoula man after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, deputies received a GPS alert about a stolen Acadian Ambulance on I-55 between LaPlace and Manchac around 11 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 19.

The ambulance, taken from a Jefferson Parish hospital, was tracked heading north towards Tangipahoa Parish. Law enforcement gathered along the interstate where deputies successfully pulled over the driver, identified as Geoffrey Armstrong.

Armstrong reportedly confessed that he took the ambulance because he had grown impatient while waiting for a ride home.

He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of felony possession of stolen property.

The ambulance was returned in good condition.

